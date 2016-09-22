Former Man Utd team-mate backs Rooney to return to the best

Former Manchester United star Nani has leapt to Wayne Rooney’s defence and believes he can soon return to the very top of the game.

Rooney has come in for increasing scrutiny over his first-team position at United this season, with his performances diminishing each week.

He started the season with one goal and two assists in three Premier League matches, but has since struggled under Jose Mourinho.

It is claimed that the club captain is feeling ‘immense pressure’ in his current role, while Jose Mourinho has failed to find a suitable position for him.

The 30-year-old started the season as a No. 10, but was used in central midfield against Watford and as a striker against Northampton.

Although our piece suggested Mourinho had gone back on his word about where he would play Rooney, his former team-mate Nani, who left United in 2015, believes the best is yet to come.

“Rooney is a special player. Strong, fantastic quality, shooting, vision – very intelligent,” he told Omnisport. “I enjoyed playing with him. He is a player who is a big part of Man United.

“He has the chance to improve that and build his story. If he continues to play at high level he can become the best there.”

