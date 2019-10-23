Former Manchester United player Zoran Tosic has admitted he was nowhere near the same standard of his Red Devils teammates during his spell at the Premier League club.

The former Serbia international made five appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, including two in the Premier League, after moving to Old Trafford from Partizan Belgrade in 2009.

It was a short stay for Tosic at Manchester United as he left in 2010 to play for Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.

However, with the two clubs due to meet again in the Europa League on Thursday evening, his name has become a topic of conversation again.

And in an honest interview with The Athletic, Tosic has explained why he struggled to cement a place at United.

“I was put straight into the first-team squad and the levels were so high that it felt like another sport,” Tosic told The Athletic.

“It was very heavy for me in those first weeks in Manchester. The ball moved so quickly in training, the quality was top, top, level. Nobody lost the ball. Except me. I was trying my best but it wasn’t enough. This wasn’t the football I knew.

“I thought I could play for United but there was a reason I was not at their level. These players lived the football life at the top. [Ryan] Giggs was 36, [Paul] Scholes 34. They trained at 200 per cent. They lived football 24 hours. It was a big surprise to me to see them do this, a big lesson. They were on bikes before training and in the gym after.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, looks likely to have plenty of injury concerns going into Thursday’s encounter with eight players missing training on Wednesday ahead of the flight to Serbia.