Former Manchester United flop closing in on LaLiga switch

Former Manchester United and current Borussia Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa is closing in on a LaLiga move, a report claims.

The Japan international spent two years at Old Trafford but only managed 38 Premier League appearances over the two seasons and returned to Borussia Dortmund.

Fussballeck claimed in April that Kagawa was set for a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham, but he was eventually replaced by Manuel Pellegrini.

Now, El Desmarque reports that Kagawa is close to sealing a move to Sevilla having been told he is surplus to requirements under Lucien Favre at the Westfalenstadion.

Despite interest from Ligue 1 giants Marseille, it is understood that the 29-year-old is heading to Andalusia.

