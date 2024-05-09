Former Marco Reus teammate desperate for MLS reunion offers huge accolade to ensure transfer

Roman Burki has revealed he’s offered Marco Reus his St Louis captain’s armband in the hopes the German star will join reunite with him over joining any other Major League Soccer side.

The end of this season will see the curtain drop on a fantastic Borussia Dortmund career for Reus. He’s played 426 games, scoring 169 goals and assisting another 130.

He’s twice won the German Cup with them, and has also been named the Bundesliga’s player of the year twice during his time at the club.

A Bundesliga title remained elusive during his time with the club, though, with their last title coming the season before Reus joined.

He also fell at the last hurdle in the Champions League the only time he reached the final before this season.

However, in what could be a fitting swan song, Reus’ last game for his beloved Dortmund will be a Champions League final against Real Madrid.

At the moment, it’s unclear where the German will go once he leaves the club in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested MLS clubs are looking into the signing, and the attacker’s former teammate, Burki, is looking to ensure it’s his St Louis side that snares Reus.

Burki to give up armband to tempt Reus

“I’m trying everything. I keep sending him messages, we’re always in contact,” Burki told Sport Bild.

“But we’re also not a club that spends a lot of money, we’re at the bottom of the salary ranking.”

That he knows it’ll be a financial challenge, Burki is offering up a tempting accolade for Reus – his captain’s armband.

“I told Marco that I would give him the captain’s armband right away. I’m trying to make it appealing to him,” Burki added.

Whether or not that offer is enough to tempt Reus to St Louis remains to be seen.

Reus has options

Indeed, he has more options, something Burki is aware of.

“But of course, we’re not the only team interested in a player like him,” he added.

Romano’s previous report suggested that multiple MLS sides wanted Reus, as well as West Ham, and clubs in Turkey.

The chance that Manchester United could snare him has also been reported, so while Burki wants a reunion, it will not be easy to pull off.

