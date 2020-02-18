Barcelona linked with shock £15m swoop for ex-Middlesbrough flop

Barcelona are hopeful of signing former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite as they search for a replacement following the injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, according to reports.



Braithwaite has impressed for LaLiga relegation strugglers Leganes this campaign, with eight goals in 20 outings for the club.

The 28-year-old Danish international endured a tough time at the Teeside club after joining from Tolouse in 2017, scoring only eight times in 36 Championship appearances for the club.

Despite returning to France after joining Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on loan for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, Braithwaite joined Leganes on an initial loan deal last January before joining permanently in the summer.

Barcelona, who sit second in the La Liga table, have been granted permission to sign a new forward outside of the transfer window to replace Suarez and Dembele.

However, the Catalan giants’ choice must be a free agent or playing for a club from LaLiga.

According to Sky Sports, Braithwaite has a £15 million release clause inserted into his Leganes contract, which could be activated to lure him away from the relegation-threatened side.

Middlesbrough currently sit 18th in the Championship table, lurking six points above the relegation zone ahead of their tough test against Barnsley on Saturday.

Jonathan Woodgate‘s side will be hoping to bounce back after their recent 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium.