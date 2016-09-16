Former Milan and Pompey man emerges as West Brom target

West Brom are considering a deal for free agent Sulley Muntari, according to reports.

Tony Pulis has been forced to search for free transfers after a disappointing summer window, which has led to tension with the board and thrown the manager’s future in doubt.

Former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh and ex Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres are understood to be two targets.

And according to the Birmingham Mail, Pulis is now weighing up a move for Muntari, who has Premier League experience after impressing at Portsmouth, where he spent one season and won the FA Cup, while he also had a spell on loan at Sunderland.

The midfielder, 32, has a decent pedigree having also turned out for AC Milan and Inter Milan, though he is without a club after being released by Saudi side Ittihad.