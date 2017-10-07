Man Utd tipped to sign top Serie A star in cut-price £25m deal

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Dries Mertens after a former director at Napoli claimed the club were making several checks on the Belgian.

The Belgium playmaker has been in scintillating form this season for Serie A table-toppers this season, with the club having won seven out of seven so far.

And Mertens, who scored 28 times last season, could be on the move this summer after Napoli’s former director Pierpaolo Marino admitted the former PSV man has a £25million release clause in his deal.

Mertens only signed his new deal this summer, but there is a clause in the contract which would allow him to move overseas for just €28million – giving United hope they could land Mertens ahead of rival interest from Juventus.

“The €28m clause is likely to be a low price even if he is 30,” Marino told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

“It turns out that United are following him very closely.”

Mertens has, however, been keen to distance himself from talk he could leave Napoli, with the Belgian admitting just last month: “Yes there was interest [from Chelsea], and from other clubs also,” Mertens said over the summer.

“But in my head there was never an intention to change clubs.

“This season was really good. I am gong to try and be even better next year.”

United boss Jose Mourinho brought in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic over the summer, but did not hide from the fact he also wanted to add a wide attacking player to his armoury. Could Mertens prove to be that man?