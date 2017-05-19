Former Newcastle assistant Pecchia to stay on with promoted Hellos Verona

Former Newcastle assistant Fabio Pecchia will continue to manage Hellos Verona next season after gaining promotion with the Italian club to the Serie A.

Pecchia followed Rafael Benitez to St James’ Park in February 2016 but returned to his native Italy last summer when Verona approached him following their relegation to Serie B.

The 43-year-old will remain in charge at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi after receiving the backing of Hellas president Maurizio Setti in the wake of Thursday’s season-ending draw at Cesena.

Setti told Veronese newspaper L’Arena: “Pecchia is staying, we’ll move forward with him.

“I never had any doubts he could do it, even when it looked like things weren’t going well for us.”

Verona finished second behind SPAL while Frosinone, Perugia, Cittadella, Carpi, Benevento and Spezia will all contest the Serie B play-offs.