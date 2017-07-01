Former Newcastle man dreaming of return to club

Former Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid has outlined his wishes to return to St James’ Park.

The Algerian struggled to make an impact during his time with United, playing just 22 times between 2011 and 2015.

Abeid left the Magpies two summers ago, joining Panathinaikos for an undisclosed fee, but is now plying his trade for Dijon in Ligue 1.

But speaking to the French media, Abeid admits he’d welcome the chance to prove himself on Tyneside again: “Newcastle, it remains my club of heart.

“They counted a lot for me, so why not one day? I have not had any contact yet.

“Perhaps they follow me, it would be all to my honour, for it is a great club, I do not close the door.”

When asked why it did not work out at Newcastle, Abeid said: “I came when I was very young and without a professional match in my legs, I was impressed by the Premier League, I did not trust myself. I did not dare.

“With a limited playing time, confidence decreases.

“In addition, we often played the bottom of the table, there was maybe a fear of the coach to play me.”