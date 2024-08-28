Portsmouth are closing in on the signing of former Newcastle defender Paul Dummett on a free transfer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Dummett is a free agent after ending his 23-year association with his boyhood club Newcastle when his contract expired earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old made eight appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season with the defender down the pecking order in Eddie Howe’s side.

His two starts came in the Carabao Cup where he helped his side to two clean sheets and two wins against Manchester City and Manchester United.

A number of clubs have been weighing up moves for the former Wales international, but Portsmouth are ready to take him to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are looking to add some experience and depth to their defensive ranks before the close of the transfer window and they see Dummett as a key addition to their plans.

Dummett’s ability to play at centre-back, as well as left-back, makes him an attractive option to Pompey boss John Mousinho as he looks to build a side capable of establishing themselves back in the Championship.

Newcastle-born Dummett is qualified for Wales through his grandfather and made five senior international appearances between 2014 and 2019 having also represented the nation in Under-21 internationals. He has not played for Wales in the last five years but has not officially retired from the international arena.

A move to Fratton Park will see Dummett link up again with former Newcastle team-mate Matt Ritchie on the south coast.

Why Portsmouth need a veteran hand in defence

Portsmouth have depleted reserves when it comes to centre-backs thanks to a long-term injury sidelining Regan Poole for an indeterminate period.

As things stand Pompey have just two fit senior team centre-backs in Ryley Towler and Connor Shaugnessy and they are also a little bit thin down the left despite the arrival of Socceroos fullback Jacob Farrell in July.

Portsmouth have made a middling start to life back in the Championship having been promoted as League One champions playing to three consecutive draws to start their tilt. They twice led in their most recent match against Middlesbrough but a late penalty award cost them a first victory of the season and the chance to move into the top half of the table. Pompey also led in stoppage time of their opening match of the Championship season only to see Leeds snatch a point late on.

That all suggests that Portsmouth could benefit from signing a veteran defender like Dummett.

