Daniel Farke leaves Russian outfit Krasnodar without taking charge of a game

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a game.

The German coach was only appointed on January 13 and signed a deal until the summer of 2024. He was due to make his managerial debut with Krasnodar last weekend. It would have been their first league match after the winter break at home to Lokomotiv Moscow. But the fixture was postponed due to the suspension of Krasnodar airport operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A further announcement from the Russian club on Wednesday confirmed another change in management after Viktor Goncharenko had left at the start of January.

“Krasnodar and Daniel Farke terminated the contract by mutual agreement,” a statement on the club’s official Twitter account read.

“Together with the German coach, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club.”

Farke’s decision to leave Krasnodar follows the resignation of fellow German Markus Gisdol as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Gisdol told BILD: “I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression”.

Farke spent just two months out of work after being dismissed by Norwich in November.

The German’s dismissal came immediately after Norwich beat Brentford 2-1 to secure their first Premier League victory of the season. But that followed difficult start to life back in the English top flight.

He had spent four-and-a-half years at Carrow Road before moving into Russian football.

