Former player slams Spurs’ Lloris: He is no better than Mignolet

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is not a “Premier League-winning goalkeeper,” according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea in their first Premier League home match at Wembley after Marcus Alonso scored an 88th-minute winner that slipped under Lloris.

And Cascarino wasn’t impressed with Lloris’ performance and thinks the Frenchman is close to Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet in terms of ability.

“I’m not convinced that Hugo Lloris is a Premier League-winning goalkeeper – and that’s not just based on yesterday’s mistake,” wrote Cascarino in The Times.

“The France No 1 doesn’t command the penalty area like Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea.

“I think he’s a very good shot-stopper but he’s not very good with his feet and I don’t think he is anywhere near the level of David de Gea of Manchester United.

“He’s not bad at dealing with crosses but, again, he’s nothing compared to Courtois. I think Lloris is close to Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet in terms of ability. I think he is about the fifth-best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

“If Tottenham had a better goalkeeper, I think they might have won the league already. If you look at most Premier League winners their goalkeeper has been extraordinary, and I just think Lloris is good, nothing more. And I don’t see an improving goalkeeper there; I don’t feel he has improved since he moved to Tottenham.”