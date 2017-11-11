Former QPR defender linked with surprise £7m move to Tottenham

Former QPR defender Dusko Tosic has been linked with a surprise January move to Tottenham.

The 32-year-old has starred for Besiktas and helped them to back-to-back Super Lig titles since joining them from Genclerbirligi in 2015.

Now, reports in Turkey have suggested he may be set to return to England in a deal believed to be worth around £7million.

Tosic, who can operate at either left-back or centre-back, made just five appearances in an injury hit loan spell at QPR in 2010 following an impressive World Cup with Serbia.

He also had a spell with Portsmouth earlier in his career, though he failed to make an appearance for the club.

