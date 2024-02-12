Former Rangers star Ryan Kent left in limbo as details of failed deadline day move emerge

Details of Ryan Kent’s failed January move to Lazio have been revealed as the former Rangers star now finds himself in limbo with Fenerbahce.

Kent has not had a good few months since leaving Rangers on a free transfer and joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a bumper contract. The winger signed a 5-year deal in the summer of 2023 but is already seeking the exit door.

He was close to joining Lazio in a late loan move before the January window slammed shut but the Italian club pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour. This has left the 27-year-old in the Super Lig until the summer when it’s expected he will leave the club.

The former Ger was on his way to the airport to make the switch to Italy when his agents took the call to say there would be no chance of a deal. Lazio were not happy with Fenerbahce’s demands and felt the goalposts were moved in the final moments.

His club have been underwhelmed since his arrival and the Englishman has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI. Since his arrival, Kent has only made eight league and has found himself left out of the squad on multiple occasions.

His mentality has also been a point that has often been brought up by sources who claim he is not ‘elite’ and is far too distracted by outside interests such as keeping horses and other animals. Suggestions are he is also a player who has struggled to integrate himself into the squad.

Kent had other options on the table in January

Kent was often quoted as the best player in Scotland during his time at Rangers when he was part of the side that won the club’s 55th title and reached a Europa League final under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst in 2021.

However, the Glasgow side was unwilling to match his demands and allowed him to walk out of the club for nothing last summer.

He was also presented with opportunities to join Panathinaikos and AEK Athens in the January window but ultimately chose to join Lazio and was left without a new club.

His contract in Turkey runs until the summer of 2027, but it seems more than likely that he will be on his way out of the club at the next given opportunity.

