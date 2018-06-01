Ex-Real Madrid boss claims Ronaldo has heart set on Man Utd return

Former England boss Fabio Capello has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants a sensational return to Manchester United.

The 33-year-old has been linked with an Old Trafford reunion, with reports claiming that he is unhappy with his current level of pay as he wishes to earn as much as Neymar and Lionel Messi.

He sparked further speculation with his comments after Real’s 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool in Kiev.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Real Madrid? Cristiano wants to return to Manchester United alongside Mourinho,” Capello told Sky Sport 24 in Italy.

“I think he will eventually leave Madrid to go back to England. When? This I don’t know. Zidane’s replacement? I think it could be Guti. There is only one top coach available and that’s Conte. Sarri too is free but for how long?

“What about Pochettino? Yes he could also be an option let’s see. If Ronaldo leaves Madrid, Real will have to replace him. Lewandowski could be an option. Benzema’s future? He is on Florentino’s good list. He got rid of Higuain to keep the French man. I don’t think he will sell him. Let’s not forget, it’s Florentino who makes the calls.”