Former Real Madrid, Milan star blasts ‘difficult’ Mourinho

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka has slammed his ex-boss Jose Mourinho, calling him a ‘difficult coach’ to work with.

The Brazilian joined AC Milan in 2003, where he won the Champions League, Serie A and Club World Cup as well as the Ballon d’Or in 2007.

In 2009, Kaka made a €67m move to Real having snubbed Manchester City in the process, but he struggled to make the desired impact at the Bernabeu.

Now, the 35-year-old – who recently retired from football – has revealed just why he found it tough under Mourinho at Real.

“In 2009, I accepted the proposal of Real Madrid, but I was completely destroyed there because I could not give what I had given Milan, I was completely lost,” he told UOL Esporte.

“Jose Mourinho was a difficult coach for me and we had a respectful but complicated relationship.

“When I thought he would give me a chance, I couldn’t prove to him that I was in good shape.

“I trained, I fought and I prayed a lot, but having not received the confidence of the coach, I realised that I could not work with him.

“The joy I had was to receive a message when he left Real Madrid and said that I was one of the most professional players he worked with.”