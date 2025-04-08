A former Real Madrid defender is reportedly eager to secure a return to The Bernabeu this summer and could be the answer to fixing a problem position for the LaLiga giants.

Real are known to have been keeping track of the progress of a number of their former top young stars who are currently thriving after moving away from Madrid, including the likes of Nico Paz and Miguel Gutierrez.

Paz is currently excelling at Como in Italy and remains firmly on Real’s radar, but it’s closer to home where their main focus lies in terms of Gutierrez‘s impressive stint at Girona.

The 23-year-old joined Girona in the summer of 2022, having chalked up just 10 total appearances for Real during his spell in Madrid, but has taken his game to another level at the Estadi Montilivi.

Both players have affordable buyback clauses for Real but a report from Defensa Central states that the Madrid side have informed Gutierrez that, at the moment, they have no definitive plan to re-sign him.

Indeed, the Merengues are expected to wait until the end of the season before they make a decision over new defensive recruits, despite the issues they have had particularly at left-back this term.

For his part, the report adds that Gutierrez knows he cannot influence their influence even though is keen on a Real return, a fact his agent recently confirmed.

Real weighing up defensive changes

Real’s current squad includes two players who have both been linked with exits in the shape of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy and if either were to leave, there is every chance of a Gutierrez return – especially at a lowly buy-back fee of just €8million.

Defensa Central does also add that Real’s coaching staff have recognised the need to strengthen the left-back position, which lacks ‘depth and consistency’ and is considered ‘one of the weaker spots in the squad’.

Indeed, if Gutierrez did sign this summer, Real could start next season with two new full-backs, as they draw closer to the free transfer signing of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gutierrez has been one of the top left-back performers in Spanish football this season, chalking up an impressive six assists and two goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The Spain Under-21 star also started all six of his side’s Champions League group-stage outings to further enhance his growing reputation.

