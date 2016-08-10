Former Spurs star completes Midtjylland move

Former Spurs and Holland star Rafael van der Vaart has completed a move to FC Midtjylland of Denmark.

The Danish side announced the signing of the 33-year-old, who won 109 caps for his country, from La Liga outfit Real Betis on their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Van der Vaart joined Betis in June 2015 following his departure from Bundesliga team Hamburg, but was given permission to leave this summer and was linked with a move to Reading, now managed by his former Holland team-mate Jaap Stam.

However, that move did not materialise and Van der Vaart has now signed a two-year deal with Midtjylland.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Hamburg player told the club’s official website: “The wait has been long, but now I’m an FC Midtjylland player, and I am really pleased. I am looking to get started in the club and meet my new team-mates.

“It is a young team with many young players and a good academy. I am by now an experienced player, so I hope I can help them with my experience. I am convinced that it will be a perfect match.

“Physically I feel good, but of course I lack a little. I want to play football, and I am glad therefore also to get started with the training.”