Arsenal have to sack Unai Emery and appoint Massimiliano Allegri as his successor while the highly-rated Italian coach remains unattached.

Spaniard Emery was named as the successor to Arsene Wenger in summer 2018, but many of the same issues for the Gunners still remain amid accusations the side remain the “babies” they were under the Frenchman.

And with Ian Wright also launching into a fierce tirade against Emery’s selections after their tame 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Monday night, former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes there is an opportunity there to bring in Allegri as a “perfect replacement”.

Allegri is currently out of work having left Juventus over the summer, having led them to their four most recent Serie A titles, and Bent believes Arsenal have to act now before rival suitors – reported to be Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid – decide to pounce.

Discussing Allegri’s availability, Bent, speaking to talkSPORT, feels Arsenal cannot afford to make the same mistakes again as two years ago when it became apparent Wenger’s long reign would be coming to an end.

“It’s a tough one because you’d say a lot of Arsenal fans now, with Allegri waiting there, most Arsenal fans would say ‘strike now’ because they’ve missed out on managers previously when Wenger was there,” Bent said.

“With the situation at United and at Spurs not being great, I think Arsenal might have to strike now.

“If they want to go and get Allegri rather than wait – listen he’s going to get a job, whether it be United or Spurs or one of them, Allegri’s going to go somewhere.

“[Zinedine] Zidane’s obviously at Real Madrid, he’s struggling a little bit as well.

“So for me, being an Arsenal fan, I’d like to see him given time but I’d understand why they’d pull the trigger now because they don’t want to miss out on one of these top managers, and Allegri being the one right now who’s out there and available to go and get.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reported to have had an opening bid for Dani Ceballos knocked back by Real Madrid – but there remains hope for the Gunners that a permanent transfer can soon be arranged.