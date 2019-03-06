Former Spurs striker Clive Allen has urged Tottenham to make a “huge statement” and go and bring Gareth Bale back to the club this summer.

Bale’s long-term future is in doubt at Real Madrid after the 29-year-old was booed off the pitch at the weekend after the 1-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

His agent Jonathan Barnett has claimed Real Madrid supporters should be “ashamed of themselves” for jeering the Wales forward, but denied he is looking to leave this summer.

Bale started on the bench last night, but he was unexpectedly called into action after 29 minutes following an injury to Lucas Vazquez in the home defeat to Ajax which saw them eliminated from the Champions League.

After almost giving away a goal when losing possession on the edge of his own penalty area, Bale soon settled in at the Bernabeu and looked in determined mood before his evening ended in tears following what could yet prove a serious ankle injury.

But despite all his injury problems in the five-and-a-half years since his £85million move to Real, Bale has scored 101 goals and provided 63 assists in 222 games, however his relationship with the Real fans has always been distant.

And former Spurs coach Allen thinks he is not appreciated in Spain and would be delighted to see him back in north London.

“I would love to see that happen,” Allen told talkSPORT.

“Gareth Bale coming back to Spurs, with the new stadium and the way the club is moving forward, I think that would be a massive statement.

“Obviously I was there when he arrived and I worked with him for a number of years.

“I saw him become an incredible footballer, he matured as a person and he has gone to extraordinary heights and achievements.

“We don’t appreciate him enough. What he has produced at Real Madrid has been nothing short of exceptional. It’s absolutely incredible what he’s done there.

“I think Gareth has been very unfairly treated at Real Madrid. It’s just incredible they feel that way about him.”