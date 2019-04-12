Former star reveals how Solskjaer is helping to return Man Utd’s DNA

Jesper Blomqvist believes fellow treble winner Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is helping to bring back Manchester United’s DNA.

While United are currently on a run of four defeats in five matches in all competitions, the overall upturn in fortunes under the Norwegian fan favourite remains striking.

Solskjaer was rewarded with the permanent managerial post last month having proven a breath of fresh air since Jose Mourinho’s sacking, with fans, staff and some current players comparing the feeling around the camp to that during Sir Alex Ferguson’s successful era.

Blomqvist did not imagine his fellow Scandinavian would move into management when sharing a dressing room 20 years ago, but the ex-United winger can see his former team-mate fostering the kind of atmosphere seen under Ferguson.

“I see myself more as a supporter now, a fan,” the former Sweden international told PA Sport.

“But it is coming back more to the DNA of United, how it was for almost 25 years. I mean, this is how I look at it.

“But you can win games, you can lose games, but as long as you try and really go for it and want to win the game and you show that on pitch, then you can lose a game.

“You can, of course, feel sorry that you lost but you are happy with the way you try to win it.

“That feeling for me is back.

“We’re going to lose more games, of course, during this season, but as long as you really try to win them, and then in the way try to attack.

“And also the other thing is about putting the faith in the youth again and really making them believe that it’s possible to become a regular Man United player.”