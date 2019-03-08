Former star reveals three players Man Utd must sign this summer

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has named three players he believes the Red Devils should sign this summer.

United have been in sensational form since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss in December, the latest win at PSG booking them a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

That latest win in Paris has once again strengthed Solskjaer’s hand to take the job on a permanent basis, with the latest reports suggesting what sort of salary he can expect if and when he does take the permanent reins.

Despite that fine run of form, Kanchelskis thinks that United still need to bring in players in the summer to improve their position with Gareth Bale, who is currently unsettled at Real Madrid, one of his preferred targets.

“There’s no denying Real Madrid are underperforming at the moment and it doesn’t matter who you are, no player would enjoy that,” Kanchelskis told Bwin.

“I do believe Bale would reignite his career if he came to Man Utd. I believe Bale needs to be loved and that’s exactly what the Utd fans and Solskjaer would do for him.

“If Bale were to leave Real Madrid, Man Utd have a great advantage in the fact that they are one of the only clubs that could afford his wages.

“With a few players contracts expiring in the summer, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something the board were thinking about and why they may not be renewing some.”

United have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho and Kanchelskis also thinks he would fit in well.

“He’s young and English which is the perfect mould for United,” Kanchelskis added. “It’s crazy to think that a player who was let go for so cheap can suddenly come back to the Premier League for £90 million, but I guess United did something similar with Pogba from Juventus.

“Sancho has really shown what he is capable of at Dortmund and it’s been great to see a teenager go abroad and become a first team regular for a potential title winning team.

“It makes you wonder how Man City didn’t see the talent or weren’t willing to give him the chance.

“Manchester United would love to have the chance of taking a City player and making him a great at Old Trafford.”

United are also said to be monitoring Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the club linked with a £40million summer swoop.

Kanchelskis continued: “Wan-Bissaka would be an excellent signing.”