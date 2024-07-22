Anthony Gordon has told in no uncertain terms why a move to Manchester United – whom the Newcastle star has been linked with recently – must be avoided at all costs, despite one observer listing the qualities that ensure he will continue being a major Premier League success.

He was reportedly keen to join Liverpool when their interest came to light a couple of weeks ago, but Newcastle have slapped a huge price tag on his head.

It’s been claimed that £100m would be required to sign Gordon this summer, with Magpies chiefs concerned that his head may have been turned by Liverpool.

Man Utd are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the 23-year-old and Teddy Sheringham believes he would be a fantastic addition, describing him as a ‘top player.’

Ex-Man Utd and Newcastle striker Louis Saha agrees with Sheringham’s assessment of Gordon, but has urged the former Everton man to stay at St James’ Park.

“I don’t think it’s a good time for him to move,” Saha said.

READ MORE: Top Liverpool target’s price tag SLASHED as Arne Slot prepares to sell Reds star for ‘significant’ fee

“It’s not a good thing to move around different clubs frequently and he’s only been at St James’ Park for 18 months. I would advise him to remain at Newcastle this summer.

“In regards to whether I want Manchester United to join the race to sign him, I think Manchester United will always like those types of players that can be unpredictable, that are hardworking and can impact games.

“His work rate is certainly an advantage, but he’s also very solid technically. Similar to Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony brings energy, confidence and drive and that’s so exciting to see.”

Man Utd winger Antony could reportedly be loaned out this season, so the Red Devils may well look to bring in a new winger in the coming weeks.

Spending £100m on Gordon, however, seems very, very unlikely.

Anthony Gordon has been superb for Newcastle

Newcastle have had to sell several players this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, but have so far been able to keep hold of their key players.

They managed to fend off interest in Alexander Isak, who is developing into one of the best forwards in Europe.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay £80m for Bruno Guimaraes, however, and send either Rico Lewis or Oscar on loan to Newcastle as part of the deal.

The Magpies are therefore still battling to keep hold of the Brazilian and losing him and Gordon in the same window would be very damaging.

Gordon enjoyed the best season of his career so far last term, netting 11 goals and making 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

His game has already come on leaps and bounds under Eddie Howe and if his career continues on its current trajectory, there is no reason why he can’t become one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: How Leny Yoro compares to current Man Utd centre-back options, with clear Martinez similarities