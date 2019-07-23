Liverpool should consider a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League and the Wales star can “reinvent himself” by moving to Anfield.

That’s the view of former Reds midfielder Paul Ince, who believes the capture of Bale – providing it was within Liverpool’s means – could help take the club onto the next level.

Bale’s future at Real Madrid is very much under the spotlight again, with the player apparently nearing the Bernabeu exit door – and with a war of words between Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane and Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett grabbing the headlines.

And while Bale has been tipped to move to either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan, it is a lucrative move to China – amid claims he could earn around £1m a week after tax – which is looking most likely.

However, Ince believes Liverpool should be in for the Welshman and has told BBC Radio 5 Live why Jurgen Klopp should be exploring the possibility of a deal.

“My opinion is if Liverpool can afford him, he should go there,” Ince said.

“Liverpool’s front three haven’t had much rest before the season – Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have played all over the summer.

“Bale can play right, left or central. If I was looking at a team if they could afford him, it would be Liverpool. He needs to reinvent himself as a player and play football week in, week out.

“He would have to take a massive wage drop. It can’t be about money for Bale. He has to go to a team who can win things. Liverpool are European champions and they want to make a massive challenge in the league again.

“Who else could afford him? Man City maybe, Man United and I don’t think Tottenham would be the right club.

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. He still has four or five years left. I think he’d be a perfect fit.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker fears Klopp may have blundered in allowing Raphael Camacho to leave Anfield this summer.

