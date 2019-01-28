Former striker identifies the one £40m signing Arsenal regret not making

Former Arsenal striker Andy Cole believes that the club are still feeling the effects of poor recruitment in recent years.

The Gunners have let in 32 goals so far this season, which is nine more than anyone else in the top five and the most in the top half apart from Manchester United and West Ham.

Cole, who is of course better known for his time at United, has claimed that Arsenal have never paid the big money required to sign a top class centre-half.

David Prutton asked Cole on The Debate: “Andy, have you seen progression for The Gunners, the defence continually seems to be the Achilles heel, doesn’t it?

Cole said: “It is for Arsenal, it’s been like that for some years.

“Defensively Wenger kept buying centre halves for £10m, £10m, instead of saying, ‘Look, here’s £30m, £40m, I’m going to buy one really good centre half.’

“Arsenal have got themselves stuck between a rock and hard place.

“That’s been Arsenal’s problem throughout the years, defensively then the goalkeeper position became a problem,” Cole added.

“Going forward they’re always going to score goals because Arsenal are good at scoring goals but they’re always going to concede goals.”

Cole also believes that the uncertainty surrounding Mesut Ozil is not helping the squad.

“I still see that as their problem. Last time I was on the show we spoke about Ozil, you’ve got to make a decision what you’re going to do. You have to make a decision.

“He’s on vast amounts of money. If you’re not going to play him, whoever’s in the team have got to be playing extremely well to keep him out of the team other wise you have to play him because he’s very creative for the two boys up front.”