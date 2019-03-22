Former striker thinks Arsenal will deliver another St. Totteringham’s Day

Ex-Arsenal man Jeremie Aliadiere believes there will be yet another St. Totteringham’s Day again this season.

The term was adopted by Gunners fans to signify the day when their side confirms mathematically that they will finish above their north London rivals Spurs that season.

Aliadiere believes that Arsenal can continue to trim the gap on their neighbours and overhaul Mauricio Pochettino’s side to earn back domestic dominance in north London.

“I believe so, yeah, I think they will,” he replied on talkSPORT, when asked if he thinks Arsenal will finish higher.

“I think they will finish in the top four – I don’t know if they will be third or fourth – but I think, in my opinion, it is the safest bet of them playing Champions League.

“I just think the Europa League is tough. I know they are in the quarter-finals, but I still think beating Napoli over two legs will be tough.

“You’ve still got Chelsea in it and I think putting all your eggs in that basket [winning the Europa League] will be difficult.”