Former team-mate hints at Man Utd rift between Pogba and Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been backed to return to his best by former team-mate Patrice Evra.

Pogba has become one of the Premier League footballers most regularly reported on since re-joining Manchester United in 2016.

The scrutiny he faces also carries over into his duties on the international front, but Evra believes that the media portray a false image of him.

“I was begging him to stay when he left United,” Evra revealed on ITV before France’s World Cup game against Peru.

“The problem with Paul is that his image is becoming bigger than his football. He’s got everything, he just needs to be more consistent. He doesn’t have any special haircut today so the focus can be on his football.”

“He’s a really shy guy, people think he’s arrogant, he’s really humble, he wants to be the best. When he has a good connection with his manager [Mourinho], he will go to his best.”

