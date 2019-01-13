Former team-mate hints Man Utd star is considering Juventus move

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has hinted that Paul Pogba is making a decision over his Manchester United future.

The World Cup winner was strongly expected to depart Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho remained in charge, with rumours of a return to Italy never far away.

He has had a dramatic upturn in form under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, bagging four goals in five games since the Norwegian took over.

It has recently been claimed that Pogba could still reunite with Juventus in the coming summer. Reports stated that the Bianconeri are refusing to give up on the idea of bringing Pogba back to the club, having sold him to United in an £89m deal back in 2016.

Now, Argentina international Dybala has responded to the speculation, hinting that Pogba is still making his mind up over his future.

“Pogba? I would always like to play with a player of his level, but whatever his decision is I would always wish the best,” he told Telefoot, as quoted by Calciomercato.

Tuttosport are reporting that United have even proposed the idea of a swap deal involving the Frenchman and winger Douglas Costa.

