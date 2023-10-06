Former Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton star on trial with Luton; set to play for them tonight

Former Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Everton winger Andros Townsend is on trial with Luton Town and could sign a contract with them, it has been revealed.

The 32-year-old last played a competitive match in March 2022 for Everton before picking up a serious knee injury, which ruled him out until the end of last season.

The Toffees turned down the chance to extend Townsend’s contract and he remains a free agent, despite being close to signing for Burnley in September. He also spent a period training with Tottenham.

Townsend came through the ranks at Tottenham and was awarded a contract in 2008, having several loan moves during his eight years in North London, going to QPR, Ipswich and Birmingham City.

He made 93 appearances for Spurs, scoring 11 goals. Townsend was sold to Newcastle United for £12m in January 2016, netting four times in 13 outings for the Magpies, before Crystal Palace signed him for £13m six months later. There, he played 185 matches for the Eagles, scoring 16 times.

He joined Everton in the summer of 2021 once his contract had expired, playing 27 matches and scoring seven times for the Toffees. Now, he could make a return to the Premier League with Luton.

READ MORE: Everton secure defender with ‘huge potential’ who’s explained his ‘key reasons’ for signing

Edwards: Townsend has shown ‘real signs of quality’

Luton manager Rob Edwards has revealed that Townsend is currently training with the club and will turn out for the Development squad in their Premier League Cup clash against Leeds United this evening.

Speaking to the press this afternoon about the chances of signing him, Edwards said: “There is room in the squad, we’ve only got 24, so there’s room for one more if we wanted to bring someone else in.

“Andros is available at the moment, he’s come in and been training with us for a week and he’s playing in a game tonight for the youngsters up at Leeds.

“We’ve been able to get a good look at him and also I’ve got to stress, for him, he needs to be able to have a look at us as well.

“He’s had a fantastic playing career, he’s still really, really keen, hungry to play, but it’s got to be right for him as well, for both parties.”

“I’ve seen real signs of quality and what we’ve got to make sure is that if we’re going to add to the group, they can help us and make us better.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Townsend performs for Luton’s development squad tonight, and whether he is offered a contract with the Hatters.

READ MORE: Tottenham star left stranded as prime suitors ‘deny’ interest in January rescue mission