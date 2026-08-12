A former Tottenham star is ready to move to Aston Villa, having agreed personal terms and told his current side of his desire to make the switch.

Villa have done well to replace departing stars so far this summer. They’ve sold Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans, and signed Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes in their places.

They had issues with midfield injuries last season, and have had Joao Palhinha in sight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Tottenham, has agreed to personal terms with Villa.

He has also told Bayern Munich he wants to leave in anticipation of the move.

If a fee can be agreed between Villa and Bayern, with discussions to follow, the midfielder will become a Villan.

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Villa beating Newcastle to Palhinha

TEAMtalk revealed of late that Villa were upping their efforts to land Palhinha from Bayern.

It was noted at the time that he had several options – fellow Premier League club Newcastle among them after they lost Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

The Magpies have spoken to Palhinha, but TEAMtalk was made aware that Villa were ahead of their league rivals for the transfer.

In terms of personal terms, that’s absolutely come true, but there is still the issue of the transfer terms to come to.

Sources state that Villa would rather land Palhinha on loan with an option to buy him, while Bayern are prioritising a straight transfer.

There is said to have been assessments going on to see if the Villans can come to the correct deal for the midfielder.

There remains interest in him from Portuguese clubs such as Sporting CP, Porto and Benfica, but Palhinha now has eyes firmly on Villa and will be hoping they can come to an agreement with Bayern so he can return to the Premier League for a third time.