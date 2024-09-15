Former Tottenham star reveals reason for massive Arsenal snub despite transfer talks taking place

Former Tottenham midfielder Didier Zokora has revealed why he decided to snub Arsenal in favour of a move to north London rivals Tottenham despite talks with Arsene Wenger back in the day.

Zokora joined Spurs from Saint-Etienne for £8.2million in the summer of 2006 after impressing for Ivory Coast at the World Cup in Germany that year.

But at the time, Zokora was also on the radar for Wenger’s Arsenal, who had just pipped Spurs to Champions League football after the infamous ‘lasagna-gate’ incident.

A sickness bug swept through the Tottenham squad on the eve of the final game of the season, leading to a 2-1 defeat that saw them lose fourth place to rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners had also been Premier League champions just two years earlier and were about to move to the Emirates. However, despite holding talks with Wenger, Zokora has revealed why White Hart Lane was the right place for him.

“When I signed for Spurs, Arsenal also wanted me,” he once told the Telegraph. “I spoke with Arsene after the World Cup but I preferred to come to Spurs because it gave me a good option for my life. I am very happy.”

Zokora’s Tottenham trophy legacy

Zokora’s decision actually ended up being vindicated as became one of the players who last tasted silverware for the club as Tottenham beat Chelsea in extra-time to win the League Cup in 2008.

Arsenal, meanwhile, where on the nine-year trophy drought which eventually ended with an FA Cup triumph back in 2014.

Zokora’s form at Spurs also saw him linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, but after signing a new deal in the white half of north London in 2008, the midfielder revealed why it was important to stay.

He added: “Everybody knows Real Madrid wanted me but I signed a new contract for this club and, if they want me, I stay.

“The club needs me, my life is here. Real are one of the best clubs in the world so that is good for me, no? That means I am not a bad player!”

Zokora actually only lasted another year at Tottenham after losing his place to Wilson Palacios as a regular starter, moving to Sevilla in the summer of 2009.

Spells in Turkey, India and Indonesia followed as his playing career drew to a close and the 43-year-old is now back in his homeland and was most recently assistant manager at AFAD Djekanou.

Tottenham midfield balance one of the keys to cup final win

Zokora made 88 Premier League appearances for Tottenham without scoring but offered a fine balance with Jermaine Jenas at the heart of Juande Ramos’ midfield in that final win over Chelsea.

Indeed, that engine room had a bit of everything with Zokora’s driving runs, ability to break up play and dynamism aided by Jenas’ more technical quality play but also his willingness to stick his boot in when it mattered.

Out wide there was the technical ability of Frenchman Steed Malbranque, who only spent two seasons in north London but walked away with a League Cup winners’ medal, and the searing pace and energy of Aaron Lennon on the right.

The latter spent a decade at Tottenham and was a hugely popular figure at the club, scoring 30 goals in 364 games under numerous managers.

In truth, the spine of that Tottenham team was very strong with Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate, who scored the extra-time winner, an outstanding centre-back pairing while club legends Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane formed the front two.

