Former United double says Lukaku will take back seat to Zlatan

A former Manchester United defender believes the club will have little hope winning the Champions League if they start with Romelu Lukaku – but believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic could inspire them to glory.

United paid £75million to Everton for Lukaku over the summer, but Paul Parker has questioned the Belgian’s abilities against the best – and believes starting Ibrahimovic, once he’s fully fit, is the way forward for Jose Mourinho.

“Lukaku worries me a bit as the most important thing in Champions League football is ball retention and to kill the game, especially if you get a goal in front. Patience is vital. He doesn’t strike me as that kind of player,” he wrote in his Eurosport column.

“He has started the season like a steam train and United could easily have waved Zlatan goodbye. But he is being kept around because United want to win the Champions League this season and he will be instrumental if they are to have any chance.

“If Ibrahimovic comes back in November, December or January – whenever it may be – then when United start the knockouts in February, providing they make it, it will be Ibrahimovic who leads the line and Lukaku will be on the bench, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Parker went on to suggest Ibrahimovic’s impact could even take United all the way – believing success in the competition would be the “biggest achievement” of his career.

And he believes Mourinho will be challenging his side to do so, despite publicly suggesting otherwise.

He added: “There is an increased level of expectation based on Mourinho’s record in this competition, having won it twice before and nearly always challenging with every club he has managed. I see no reason this won’t be the case at United as well.”