USA international Herculez Gomez has reacted to the reports of Brazilian superstar Neymar being an Inter Miami target and feels that the player ‘needs’ to make the move to MLS.

The Brazil international recently purchased a $26m property in Florida, with Neymar himself believed to be keen on joining Inter and reuniting with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Chase Stadium.

And with the 32-year-old enduring a tough time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal due to injuries, a change of scenery could see Neymar flourish in Florida with Inter Miami.

Speaking on Futbol Americas, pundit Gomez believes a move to Miami could be exactly what Neymar needs at this stage of his career to get back on track.

Although being out injured for a year has been the main reason behind Neymar’s lack of progress in Saudi Arabia, Gomez is sure the attacker is attracted by the option of moving to America.

Gomez, who win 24 caps for his country, said: “I think not only does he want it, I think he needs it. He needs to re-spark his career in a way only Messi and friends could do it.

“And hopefully that good club form he would have in MLS and Inter Miami, which if you don’t believe that, please look at Luis Suarez as exhibit A, what he’s done, Neymar can do as well. And if he reignites his club career, that’s going to translate to the national team where Brazil desperately need him.”

Despite moving to Saudi Arabia, Neymar remains one of the premier names in the game and it would be considered a real coup if Inter Miami could get him on board.

If he did move to Florida, the Brazilian would join up with former Barca teammates Messi, Suarez and Sergio Busquets and give Inter Miami a real shot at claiming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Martino plays down hopes of Neymar capture

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino, meanwhile, has addressed the transfer speculation linking Neymar to the Major League Soccer side.

Martino, who managed Neymar during the 2013/14 season at Barcelona, has poured cold water on such a transfer deal. He quipped to reporters: “Not everyone who buys a house in Miami is coming?”

The Argentinian added: “With Leo [Messi] and the boys here, anything is possible. But what I can’t imagine is if the league doesn’t make the salary issue more flexible, how it would be carried out.

“It seems to me that when we talk about this, another type of support is needed. We cannot talk or mention a player because he bought a house here or has a girlfriend from Fort Lauderdale.

“The reality is that if there is something that the MLS has, it is that the rules are strict and can’t be broken unless the MLS decides to change.”