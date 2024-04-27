Former USMNT star singles out one criticism of Lionel Messi during Inter Miami stint

Lionel Messi has been singled out for some minor criticism by a former USMNT star

Former USA international defender Alexi Lalas has issued one point of criticism for Lionel Messi during his time at Inter Miami so far.

The Argentina World Cup winner moved to the Herons last summer in a deal that has since transformed MLS and take the game in America to a new level.

Indeed, Messi and Inter Miami have become the hottest ticket in town while also attracting new fans to the sport.

Miami currently sit top of the Supporters’ Shield standings, with Messi’s sensational form pivotal after his recovery from the hamstring injury he had in March that kept him out for a month.

DEEP DIVE: Five outstanding MLS stars Premier League clubs would be mad not to sign this summer

But despite all the good that he has done, Lalas has aimed some criticism towards the Barcelona legend and his current club.

Speaking on the State of the Union podcast, Lalas suggested that Messi’s goals for Inter Miami are being over-hyped by supporters and the league, although he does feel that the attacker’s incredible consistency is making the Herons a must-watch team for fans.

Lalas said: “He is incredible, and this was such an interesting game because the goals that we have now started to associate him with MLS, we’ve been doing it for years with Barcelona and Argentina, we’re associating with these magical moments.

“And yet both of these goals were nothing. If it wasn’t Messi, we’d be like, yeah, okay, whatever, he just scored a penalty and then a broken play that he did finish off. But, the greatness is in that Messi is doing this and he’s doing it consistently and for this team in pink, each and every time they go out, they’re must-see TV.

“And more often than not, they are delivering. And individually, when it comes to Messi right now, he is on a torrid pace and if he were to keep this up, we would see a historic production.”

READ MORE: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS