Former Villa and Bolton player Jlloyd Samuel tragically killed

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced.

Samuel, aged 37, represented England at under-21 level before going on to play for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team.

A statement on the TTFA’s Facebook page read: “The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national team-mates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago.”