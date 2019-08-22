Forshaw explains how Leeds loanee Nketiah is showing Arsenal quality

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed what has impressed him most so far about impressive loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal prospect Nketiah has scored in each of his first two appearances for Leeds, including the winner in their clash with Brentford on Wednesday night, in what was his Championship debut.

The 20-year-old is quickly gaining praise, and teammate Forshaw has added to that by giving an insight into what Nketiah is like in training.

“He’s sharp. He moves really well, he’s young, he’s Bambi on his feet and I think you saw that,” he is quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He latched on to one early when he came on and he’s just a great addition.

“Eddie has scored two similar goals now, I think real Arsenal type goals would you say – slick, passes across the box and he is there to finish it, so real striker’s finishes.

“He’s been really positive.

“He’s waiting and obviously he wants to play games.

“Obviously he has come on loan and there’s no better to make your mark than to come on and score a goal.”

In the wake of the match manager Marcelo Bielsa hinted that he could start to use Nketiah in a strike partnership with Patrick Bamford.

Helder Costa is also vying for a starting berth, and Forshaw is glad that he isn’t the one having to make the selection decisions.

“I don’t know [if Bielsa will have a selection headache], you’ll have to ask him!

“I wish I had Helder’s pace anyway, put it that way!

“It’s not for me to say but it’s nice as a player to know that you have got that quality coming off the bench.”