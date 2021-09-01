Forward left frustrated by failed move as Spanish giant wait in the wings

France forward Kylian Mbappe is frustrated over his failed move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The goalscorer recently entered the final 12 months of his contract with PSG, resulting in rumours that he might leave before the transfer deadline. Despite Real Madrid’s best efforts, including three gargantuan bids, the 22-year-old stayed at the Parc des Princes.

The transfer saga has left Mbappe feeling ‘betrayed’ by PSG, claim Spanish outlet Marca (via Express). The player was hoping an agreement would be reached before 11pm, although it never arrived.

As such, he has had to postpone his dream of playing for Los Blancos for another year. Mbappe wants to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by becoming Real’s main man.

It’s understandable that PSG wanted to keep him for the 2021-22 campaign, but the money they turned down was ludicrous.

Late on Tuesday, Real president Florentino Perez was willing to pay €220million (£189m) for Mbappe’s services. PSG never even responded to that offer.

Instead, PSG will likely lose the player on a free transfer next year when is current contract expires. Real are ready and waiting in the wings for that to happen.

PSG chief Leonardo Araujo has previously slammed Real for their ‘illegal’ pursuit of Mbappe.

“Mbappe would like to leave, this seems clear to me,” he told French source RMC Sport. “If Real Madrid makes an offer, this seems clear to me. Me, I give a position, which I think is clear for everyone.

“We cannot change our plans in the final week of the window. If he is set on leaving, we will not hold him back, but it will be our terms.

“I can’t confirm the figures but it’s around [£171m]. It’s less than we paid. But it’s especially the way Madrid have done it that displeases us.

“Real have behaved like this for two years. It is wrong, illegal even as they have contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not right.”

Mbappe has already bagged three goals and two assists in Ligue Un this term. He could be set for a record-breaking campaign following the arrival of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who will join a deadly front three that also includes Neymar.

Real Madrid win Camavinga race

Real Madrid did complete the signing of one French wonderkid this summer. Midfield starlet Eduardo Camavinga, still just 18, arrived from Rennes for €31m (£26.6m).

The La Liga side beat Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool to his signature.

It is unclear whether the player will be loaned out to gain experience or kept in the first team.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti already has Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde available in midfield.

