Arsenal have identified four major signings this summer to the total cost of €170m, Liverpool have been linked with a pair of wingers worth €110m, Man Utd are plotting a move for a teenage midfield sensation, while Leeds star Crysencio Summerville has picked his next club.

EDU GETS GREEN LIGHT TO SIGN BENJAMIN SESKO FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal have been given the all-clear to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer after being seemingly been left as the sole suitors for the RB Leipzig striker.

The Slovenian forward has emerged as one of the best and most powerful strikers in the game, having netted 69 goals in just 165 career appearances before the age of 21. Having adjusted brilliantly to life in the Bundesliga following the move from sister club RB Salzburg, the 28-cap star now looks set to take his career to the next level.

Aiding his chances of a move are a tempting exit clause, which TEAMtalk sources understand to be set at the €65m mark – and not at the €50m fee as previously expected.

And while the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea are on the trail of Sesko, the new asking price – which Leipzig are not prepared to compromise on – looks set to rule Milan out the bidding. Chelsea, meanwhile, look set to instead pursue Victor Osimhen after making the Napoli man their top target instead.

That leaves Arsenal as the sole suitors for Sesko, whose agent Elvis Basanovic has been in England over the spring trying to generate interest for his client.

HAVE YOU SEEN? 👉 Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Sesko agent leaves path clear for Arsenal

In an interview with SportsKlub, Basanovic has spilled the beans on his client’s future.

“I can say that Benjamin is being considered by both the Premier League and Serie A. But out of respect, I can’t mention the names of the clubs,” he admitted.

“We are talking about top clubs. We have to realize that Benjamin is currently in a top club. There are very few people who realize how big a club Leipzig is. There are certainly eventful weeks ahead of us.”

The 20-year-old has been offered a new deal by Leipzig which would remove, or extend the release clause higher. His current arrangement runs to the summer of 2028.

“Benjamin has more opportunities at the end of the season. But that’s his decision,” said his agent.

“We will suggest what is best for his long-term development. Leipzig are trying extremely hard to keep Benjamin. They have their arguments on the side of development, they are also a big club with excellent conditions. They have strong cards. Healthy development has priority over the economic side.”

Asked where his client could move to next, Basanovic added: “It’s difficult for Italy [clubs] to afford [him] at the moment. I said a lot with that. But that doesn’t mean it’s not impossible. The decision is up to Benjamin. It is our duty to bring him offers.”

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also expressed an interest, but the agent is adamant he won’t be leaving for the Middle East.

“I can confirm that there is interest, but at the same time, Benjamin will not leave Europe under any circumstances. At least not right now,” his agent concluded.

Arsenal make move for Feyenoord keeper

Arsenal are also planning for life after Aaron Ramsdale this summer and wants to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as cover and competition for David Raya next season.

With Raya set to finalise a move to Emirates in the coming weeks, the Gunners will allow Ramsdale to depart after the England man became disillusioned at his watching brief from the bench.

And while a possible move to Newcastle remains uncertain, what is sure is that he will be allowed to move on with Arsenal looking for a new back-up stopper.

Per reports in the Netherlands, that hunt has led them to Bijlow, who could be allowed to move on this summer.

The eight-times capped Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester United previously, with the Red Devils quoted €30m for his signature back in January.

However, the Eredivisive side will consider his sale for some distance less this summer with the player suffering a number of frustrating injuries over the course of the last season, including a problematic wrist issue.

And while Liverpool are also being linked, it is Arsenal who lead the chase following a strong recommendation from Mikel Arteta’s assistant Albert Stuivenberg. A fee of €20m has been suggested.

Gunners make Antonio Silva move and also chase Fenerbahce left-back

The Gunners are also ready to launch an offer and to rival Liverpool for Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The 20-year-old centre-half has emerged as one of the leading young defenders in the game, having drawn comparisons with Manchester City stalwart Ruben Dias, who also broke through with the capital club.

The nine-times capped Portugal international has a hefty €100m release clause in his deal. And while Benfica would love to get as close to that as possible, they realise achieving that fee looks prohibitive even for his vast array of suitors.

However, financial needs means Benfica will look to sell their prized asset and now reports in both England and Portugal claim Arsenal are ready to thrust themselves firmly into the hunt by launching a €60m bid for Silva.

Meanwhile, journalist Sacha Tavolieri is adamant the Gunners are also set to make a move to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who is rated in the €25m bracket.

The Gunners wish to sign a new left-back with the club using the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko there over the course of the season.

And it’s claimed Arteta and Edu have set their sights on the Turkey international, who finished the season just gone with six goal involvements across all appearances.

Moves for all four players would set Arsenal back a combined €170m (£144.5m) and would further strengthen the Gunners squad ahead of what they hope will be a successful 2024/25 campaign.

The Gunners also want a new midfield partner for Declan Rice this summer and will need to sell some players to help generate further funds and stay within FFP limits.

TOTTENHAM EYE EXCITING DOUBLE SERIE A RAID

Tottenham are plotting a move for Italy defender Andrea Cambiaso, 24, who is valued at €40m (£34m) by Juventus, with Aston Villa having also had an opening offer rejected. (Calciomercato)

Spurs could also yet enter the bidding to sign Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson – valued at €30m – after Napoli made contact with their Serie A rivals over a possible deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will consider a move to Bayer Leverkusen as his transfer priority over the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle, if the Whites fail to gain promotion in Sunday’s play-off final. (SportsBILD)

Aston Villa are hoping for a quickfire start to the summer transfer window after lodging an offer worth €15m (£12.8m) with Sevilla for 32-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (various)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are pondering a move to rival Arsenal and Barcelona to the signing of Xavi Simons, who looks set to leave PSG this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid will not move for a new midfielder this summer with Toni Kroos’ retirement announcement and will base their midfield trio around Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga and with Luka Modric in reserve. They do, however, plan to move for Florian Wirtz in 2025. (Relevo)

Departing Manchester United star Raphael Varane could reportedly join Atletico Madrid this summer, despite his ties with rivals Real Madrid. (Defensa Central)

LIVERPOOL SET SIGHTS ON TWO NEW WINGERS WORTH COMBINED €110M

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and could launch a move for the €50m-rated winger in the next few days in an effort to beat Roma and clubs from Saudi Arabia to his signature. (Tutto Juve)

Liverpool are also being linked with a move to sign RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, who has a €60m exit clause in his contract. The Spain star is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona. (Marca)

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, has stressed his happiness at Liverpool, having distanced himself from claims that he could replace Toni Kroos in their midfield. (Infobae)

West Ham are considering a concrete offer to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who blasted in 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season and has come under Manchester United’s watchful eye. The striker has a bargain €17.5m (£15m) exit clause in his deal. (various)

Barcelona need to raise €100m from player sales this summer to ensure they don’t fall foul of FFP restrictions, leaving the possibility of a major departure such as Ronald Araujo who is wanted by Aston Villa, Man Utd and Bayern Munich. (Relevo)

Mauricio Pochettino is on the radars of both Bayern Munich and Manchester United following his departure as Chelsea manager. (various)

Barcelona are plotting a shock move for former Leicester and Newcastle winger Ayoze Perez, who can leave Real Betis for a cut-price €4m this summer. (Sport)

MAN UTD EYE MOVE FOR 18 Y/O MIDFIELD SENSATION

Manchester United are plotting a quickfire move to sign 18-year-old Malian midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouye after sending scouts to check on the IFK Gothenburg star in a 1-0 win against Mjallby on Tuesday. Bayern Munich are also keen. (Expressen)

Crystal Palace have seen their offer for defender Chadi Riad given the green light by Real Betis, with the LaLiga side seemingly delighted at the imminent €25m deal. (Estadio Deportivo)

Fiorentina are plotting an offer to Galatasaray this week for Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo despite the Italy forward undergoing an operation this week on surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona sporting director Deco is hellbent on appointing Rafa Marquez from Barca Athletic as the new coach if the axe falls on Xavi. (Sport)

Thiago Motta will meet Bologna directors and president Joey Saputo on Wednesday to iron out his departure and with it clear he wants a move to Juventus this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla have made a move to sign brilliant Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodriguez in an effort to re-establish themselves back among the leading sides in LaLiga. (Estadio Deportivo)

Aston Villa are ‘crazy’ about signing Torino right wing-back Raoul Bellanova this summer and could pay as much as €25m (£21.3m) to beat Manchester United to his signature. (Tuttosport)