Four clubs in running to sign £157m superstar Ronaldo – report

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for an influx of offers for Cristiano Ronaldo after reports suggested four teams were prepared to meet his €180million release clause.

The Portuguese star has enjoyed his most successful year in the game having helped Real Madrid to win both the Champions League and La Liga and being named as 2016 Ballon d’Or winner, having helped Portugal to Euro 2016 success.

Although now 32, Portuguese paper A Bola claims Manchester United, PSG, Monaco and one unnamed club from China are prepared to meet Real Madrid’s asking price.

And the report claims Real would not stand in Ronaldo’s way with the bid almost doubling the £80million they spent to bring him to the Bernabeu back in 2009.

En #Portugal se despertaron con esta portada del diario A Bola. De ser cierto sería la Bomba del verano! @somosfutbolRD pic.twitter.com/iX0nc6AkeF — Jordi Garcia Serna (@jordigarciatv) June 7, 2017

Ronaldo has enjoyed a unparalleled career during his time in Spain: the Portuguese superstar has scored an incredible 406 goals in 394 games for Real, while his overall record stands at 600 career goals after the double he netted in Saturday’s Champions League final.

While Real would be loathe to see their superstar leave, it would make some sense financially given his age and especially as they’re looking at bringing in both Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard – who at 18 and 26 have years ahead of them.