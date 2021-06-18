Chelsea have made ‘progress’ in their pursuit of an Inter superstar after four players were discussed as potential deal facilitators, according to a report.

Chelsea are expected to do big business this summer after Thomas Tuchel earned the board’s trust. A whirlwind six months in charge saw the Blues lift their second Champions League title. The FA Cup final was also reached along with a late season surge that produced a top four finish.

Not content to rest on their laurels, several major deals are reportedly in the works. Completing such business could see Chelsea rival Man City on the domestic front.

The club have been heavily linked with solving Inter’s financial woes by acquiring two of their biggest stars.

Romelu Lukaku has been touted as one possible answer to their lack of firepower up front. The Belgian was recently praised for his incredible development since leaving Stamford Bridge by Ashley Cole. However, the ex-left-back surprisingly revealed why “no one respected him” while on Chelsea’s books.

The second player Chelsea have been linked with from Inter is Achraf Hakimi. And it is there where ‘progress’ is said to have been made.

Both Chelsea and PSG are in the mix for the Moroccan who is one of Europe’s most threatening options from deep. Given Tuchel’s propensity for deploying wing-backs, Hakimi would appear to be tailor-made for the Blues.

Per Sky Sports, both interested clubs have made €60m bids, though that falls short of Inter’s €80m valuation.

However, Sky go on to state ‘progress’ has been made on Chelsea’s front due to Inter’s interest in four stars.

The Serie A champions are ‘willing to take players as part of any deal.’ Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, David Zappacosta and Andreas Christensen have all been ‘discussed in talks’, and it is the availability of these readymade players that has given Chelsea the advantage.

Barring Christensen, none of the quartet featured to a significant degree under Tuchel. As such, it seems likely Chelsea would be willing to allow Inter their pick of the bunch to help bring Hakimi to England.

Two reasons in-demand Chelsea man will stay

Meanwhile, Jorginho’s agent has admitted his player is a man in demand – but is adamant the Italy midfielder will stay at Stamford Bridge into the 2021/22 season.

“Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euro. Yesterday he showed serious, proactive football with results,” he said.

“Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are enquiries from the main teams in Europe.

“But in my opinion he will stay at Chelsea next year. Because the next goal is to play the World Cup in Qatar with Italy. And by staying at Chelsea he has great chances of doing so.”

The agent then went on to cite Thomas Tuchel as part of his second reason why Jorginho wishes to stay.