Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag gets his way as four Man Utd transfers accelerate towards completion; Chelsea in astonishing €100m double Barcelona bid

Manchester United have clearance to make two more signings with a new left-back and midfielder to arrive, Chelsea are readying a €100m double raid on Barcelona, while the LaLiga champions are also pushing to arrange a swap deal with Tottenham.

TWO TO ARRIVE AS TEN HAG FINDS NEW MAN UTD LEFT-BACK

Manchester United can expect to secure two more signing before the transfer window closes after honing in on a deal for their first-choice left-back signing.

The Red Devils have been forced to alter their plans in the final days of the window after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered injuries to leave Erik ten Hag without a senior left-back option at his disposal.

And with Diogo Dalot forced to switch from right-back as cover, United have launched a number of enquiries for potential options to fill in for the crocked duo.

Two of those options, however, appear to have fallen by the wayside. First up, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso has seemingly rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford. While Barca were willing to sell, Marca reports Alonso has rejected the offer of a two-year deal to join United.

Another option in Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was also given the green light to move. However, Chelsea’s demands for a £8m loan fee, together with the coverage of his wages for a year, would have set United back £15m for a season-long arrangement.

As an alternative, the Red Devils are now set to push through a bargain deal for Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Lyon defender is well known to Ten Hag, having played under the Dutchman at Ajax. And United enquiries for the World Cup winner have now met with a positive response, with the Ligue 1 side willing to sell for just €6m (£5.1m) plus bonuses.

As a result, the Red Devils are reportedly set to push through the signing with the 30-year-old set to become their sixth signing of the summer window.

Man Utd to also sign Sofyan Amrabat with two exits to be confirmed

United can also expect to secure the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the final days of the window, per reports.

The Moroccan star has been the subject of a long-drawn out chase from United, who have been unwilling to meet La Viola’s €30m (£25.7m) demands.

As a result, and with time ticking away on a deal that is due to expire in summer 2024, United believe they can pinch the signing for a reduced fee in the final days of the window.

To that end, il Corriere dello Sport claims he is now set to join United on loan with an obligation to make a permanent €25m (£21.5m) deal next summer. The 27-year-old could also sign a one-year extension to his Fiorentina deal at the same time to protect their interest.

Meanwhile, Manchester United can also expect to boost their coffers in the coming days with a pair of double departures.

First up, LaLiga side Granada are ‘well placed’ to sign defender Alvaro Fernandez from United once a deal for Tagliafico goes through, according to AS.

United had initially planned to sell the 20-year-old for a fee of €7m. However, AS now reports his exit will be sanctioned on a loan arrangement only, without any futures guarantees of a move.

Ten Hag also hopes to sell midfielder Scott McTominay before the window closes. The Scotland midfielder has fallen down the pecking order and will be deemed surplus to requirements upon Amrabat’s arrival.

He is likely to join Bayern Munich in a potential €30m deal, though the initial arrangement could be on a loan move first with an option to buy.

CHELSEA READY HUGE DOUBLE RAID FOR RAPHINHA, FERRAN TORRES

Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster double €100m (£85.7m) raid on Barcelona for out-of-favour attackers Raphinha and Ferran Torres. (AS)

The Blues can boost their coffers with the sale of Trevoh Chalabah to Bayern Munich in a €25m deal with Thomas Tuchel “100% convinced” on his signing. (Sky Deutschland)

Fulham ‘have taken an interest’ in explosive Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, who the LaLiga side could be forced to sell this summer. (AS)

AC Milan are looking to beat Tottenham to the signing of Porto striker Mehdi Tarem after launching an opening €15m (£12.8m) bid for the Iranian. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham, meanwhile, have reportedly sent scouts to check on Metz and Georgia attacker Georges Mikautadze and could make their move before the window closes. (various)

Liverpool are being tipped to push through a deal for €30m-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before the window closes with the player ‘no better than fourth choice’ under Thomas Tuchel. (Sky Deutschland)

The exit of Gravenberch will give Bayern Munich the finances to push through a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay with Tuchel keen to bring him to Bavaria. (Bild)

LALIGA DUO CHASING DEAL FOR UNWANTED ARSENAL CENTRE-HALF

Real Mallorca and Sevilla are both keen to sign departing Arsenal defender Rob Holding after making enquiries to the Gunners. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern are considering hijacking Nottingham Forest’s bid to sign Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi. (various)

Jose Luis Mendilibar ‘fears’ Sevilla will lose Youssef En-Nesyri to West Ham United before the end of the transfer window. (AS)

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has opened the door to a potential exit this week after becoming frustrated by a lack of minutes. (AS)

Another Blaugrana defender in Clement Lenglet is open to a return to Sevilla amid claims they are in talks over a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €15m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid close to €9m (£7.7m) bid for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona star Marcos Alonso has rejected the chance to return to the Premier League with Manchester United with the Barcelona wing-back determined to remain in Spain. (Marca)

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has confirmed that Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is heading to Old Trafford with a €5m (£4.3m) deal set to be sealed in the coming days. (various)

BARCELONA PUSHING TOTTENHAM INTO POSSIBLE SWAP DEAL

Barcelona are refusing to give up on signing Giovani Lo Celso and will offer Tottenham Clement Lenglet in a straight swap. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG have made an improved offer worth €80m (£68.7m) including bonuses for Randal Kolo Muani. They could also include French striker Hugo Ekitike as part of the deal in an effort to persuade Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sky Deutschland)

Barcelona will seal the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in the next days on an initial loan with an obligation to make a permanent €35m move next summer. (ESPN)

Napoli are closing on the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom in a €5m loan deal with a €20m obligation to buy. (Corriere dello Sport)

Matteo Guendouzi will sign for Lazio on Tuesday after passing his medical on a €1m loan deal with an obligation to make a permanent €12m deal next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich have been hit with a €35m demand by AC Milan after making enquiries for French defender Pierre Kalulu. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are likely to announce new deals for two of their top young talents in Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde just a matter of days atter the transfer window closes. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leeds United’s move for Nadiem Amiri is off after the player travelled to West Yorkshire for talks on Monday. The Whites reportedly refused to accept a demand for an exit clause in the deal, despite having struck a €6m (£5m) arrangement with Bayer Leverkusen. (Sky Deutschland)