Four Prem bosses nominated for top FIFA coach award

Premier League title winner Claudio Ranieri has been included on the 10-man shortlist for the FIFA men’s coach-of-the-year award.

As well as the Foxes’ Italian boss, the other names from the English top-flight on the list are Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Last season Guardiola secured the third straight Bundesliga title, and second league-and-cup double, of his three-year stint with Bayern Munich before moving on to City, the current Premier League leaders.

The Blues are level on points with Liverpool, who Klopp got to the finals of both the Europa League and League Cup in 2015-16.

Pochettino’s Spurs pushed Leicester hardest for much of last season’s Premier League title race before finishing third.

Chris Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 over the summer also features on the list.

Making up the rest of the shortlist are Fernando Santos, Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique.

Santos’ Portugal beat Deschamps’ France in the Euro 2016 final, Zidane’s Real Madrid got the better of Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final last season, and Luis Enrique’s Barcelona claimed the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double.

The winner of the award will be chosen via a combined voting process, in which 50 per cent of the decision will be based on the choices of all captains and head coaches of national teams.

The other 50 per cent will be split between the result of an online public ballot with football fans and submissions from a selected group of over 200 media representatives from the six continents.

A reduced list of three nominees is to be announced on December 2, with the winner to be presented with the award on January 9.