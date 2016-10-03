Four PL sides join Newcastle in hunt for Bordeaux man – report

Four Premier League clubs have joined Championship promotion favourites Newcastle in the hunt to sign a highly-rated Bordeaux defender, according to reports in France.

Bordeaux left-back Maxime Poundje was linked with a move to the Magpies over the summer, while it’s now claimed the player is also being watched by Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Swansea with a view to a possible January swoop.

The £5million-rated former France Under-19s star, who has made over 70 appearances for Bordeaux, is currently sidelined by an Achilles injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks.

Of the clubs linked with the player, it’s believed Palace – who have lost Pape Souare for several months after he was involved in a serious car crash – look most likely suitors, though Sunderland – who intend to push Patrick van Aanholt into a more advanced role – are also pondering a bid.

Poundje has spent his entire career with Bordeaux, but for a loan spell at Nimes five years ago.