Four PL sides join Newcastle in hunt for Bordeaux man – report

Maxime Poundje: Linked with English quintet

Four Premier League clubs have joined Championship promotion favourites Newcastle in the hunt to sign a highly-rated Bordeaux defender, according to reports in France.

Bordeaux left-back Maxime Poundje was linked with a move to the Magpies over the summer, while it’s now claimed the player is also being watched by Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Swansea with a view to a possible January swoop.

The £5million-rated former France Under-19s star, who has made over 70 appearances for Bordeaux, is currently sidelined by an Achilles injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks.

Pape Souare: Out for six months

Of the clubs linked with the player, it’s believed Palace – who have lost Pape Souare for several months after he was involved in a serious car crash – look most likely suitors, though Sunderland – who intend to push Patrick van Aanholt into a more advanced role – are also pondering a bid.

Poundje has spent his entire career with Bordeaux, but for a loan spell at Nimes five years ago.

