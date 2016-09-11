Four Premier League clubs linked to ex-Juve defender Caceres

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres is wanted by four Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The Sunday People claims that Sunderland, Swansea, West Brom and Southampton are all looking into the possibility of signing the Uruguayan.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Serie A giants Juve at the end of last season and is able to move to any club outside of the transfer window.

Caceres, who is a five-time Serie A champion, has 68 caps for his national side and has played over 250 times in his club career.

The defender has bags of experience having also played at the top level in Spain for Barcelona and Sevilla.

The report also says that with the transfer window now closed, Caceres is likely to land in England over the next couple of weeks with some Premier League clubs unhappy with their transfer dealings.