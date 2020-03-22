Philippe Coutinho’s desperation for a return to England has reportedly sparked interest from four top Premier League sides.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all said to have enquired about the Brazilian playmaker’s availability at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old admits that he should never have quit Anfield in January 2018, when he joined Barcelona in a ‘dream’ £142million move.

Coutinho has largely endured a nightmare in Catalonia, with his failure to make a significant impact seeing the Barca fans turn on him and often booing and jeering his underwhelming displays.

Last summer he joined Bayern Munich on loan, but the German giants have now indicated that they are not prepared to make it a permanent deal.

Bayern paid a £7m loan fee and also agreed to pay Coutinho’s £240,000-a-week wages, but they will not commit to the asking price of £100m asking price for a permanent deal.

And the report in the Sunday Mirror claims that all four English teams have the same view, with them all wanting the talented attacking midfielder on loan.

Although Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp reluctantly allowed Coutinho to leave, the report adds that he is not interested in bringing him back to Merseyside.

However, a return to the Premier League is Coutinho’s prime objective, despite what Brazil legend Rivaldo has advised, after admitting to friends that he should never have letft

And it would appear that a four-way battle will commence for his signature, with Chelsea looking to replace veteran duo Willian and Pedro this summer, while United are still aiming to bring in a new No.10 to supplement the January arrival of the brilliant Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to rebuild his midfield, when the season eventually comes to a close, while Jose Mourinho needs a new creative force after Christian Eriksen ended his seven-year stay in north London and moved to Inter Milan.

