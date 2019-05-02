Four Real Madrid stars linked in swap deal for €200m Prem star

Liverpool are are considering asking for either Casemiro or Toni Kroos in a swap deal for Sadio Mane, according to reports from Spain.

The flying winger, who has hit 20 Premier League goals this term to put himself in the frame for the Golden Boot, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mane’s superb form is understood to have alerted new Real boss Zinedine Zidane, with reports earlier this month from El Confidencial claiming that Real were urging Mane to tell Liverpool he wants to leave.

The Senegal international responded himself to rumours of a potential switch to LaLiga in clever fashion, but speculation from Spain persists about Real’s serious interest.

The latest report from dubious transfer outlet Don Balon claims that Jurgen Klopp is weighing up the idea of asking for players in return for Mane, should the club be unable to keep him.

Casemiro and Kroos are two players mentioned who could arguably add a missing component to Liverpool’s current midfield, while attacking midfielder Isco and centre-back Raphael Varane also get a mention.

It has previously been suggested by the Spanish media that Klopp would ask for Varane in a swap deal for Mane as he looks for Virgil van Dijk’s ideal partner.

Meanwhile, it was also recently claimed that Real Madrid failed with an undisclosed offer – which included the chance to sign €100m-rated Marco Asensio – to Liverpool for the €200m (£174m) rated Mane.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!