He has been given credit for bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (who also joined Arsenal), Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele to the Bundesliga side and also had an input on the acquisitions of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Ivan Gazidis left for AC Milan late last year and the Metro claims that his departure has “created complications in the background” at Arsenal.

Raul Sanllehi, who formerly held the position of Head of Football Relations, was appointed as Head of Football. As a result, Mislintat had to report to Sanllehi, and there is “a fundamental disagreement between the two as to how the club should be run”.

According the ESPN, Mislintat relies on links with agents and players that he is familiar with, but Sanllehi wanted to deploy a ‘Moneyball’ approach which is based on being cost effective and using statistics.

In addition, the ex-BVB man apparently has concerns over the club’s finances amid reports that they can only sign players on loan in January.

Furthermore, Mislintat reportedly wanted assurances about his future after his first year at the club, but he did not receive any.