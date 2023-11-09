Four stars on Arsenal chopping block as Arteta look to beat Chelsea, Tottenham to big-money Ivan Toney deal

Eddie Nketiah could be used in exchange for Ivan Toney

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will reportedly look to sell of his first-team stars in the January transfer window in order to fund a big-money deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

A new No.9 is known to be firmly on Arteta’s agenda in the new year, with Gabriel Jesus only starting four Premier League games so far this season due to injury and Eddie Nketiah, the Sheffield United game aside, not looking all that threatening.

To that end, Toney is seen as a perfect fit at The Emirates, having excelled with the Bees since they were promoted to the top flight.

However, the 27-year-old will come cheap and is also a major target for London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Athletic reports Arsenal will need to sanction some outgoings to fund a signing that could cost the Gunners up to £100million.

And now the Daily Express has revealed four players who be sacrificed to bring in the prolific Toney, who can return to action in mid-January after his FA ban for breaking betting rules.

Emile Smith Rowe is the first name on the list of potential exits after struggling for regular game time under Arteta.

The England international started his first Premier League game in 18 months in the recent thumping of Sheffield United. However, he suffered a knee injury in that game and could be sidelined for several weeks.

Smith Rowe has a major issue at ARsenal in that skipper Martin Odegaard plays in his favoured attacking midfield role. And with other Premier League clubs showing an interest in him, namely West Ham and Newcastle, there is a strong chance he could be offloaded if a bidding war ensues and his price goes up.

Next up is Aaron Ramsdale, who has been shoved aside following David Raya’s loan switch from Brentford over the summer.

The England stopper is desperate for regular game time in order to keep his place in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

The report claims that if he is not back in the Gunners team by January then there is every chance that he will demand a move.

Arsenal ready to part with Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey is next up, having already been linked with an exit from the club over the summer window.

The Ghana international has not started a match since August due to injury and may miss the rest of 2023 with his latest problem.

He currently has just over 18 months left on his contract, so it makes sense for the north London side to try and cash in as soon as possible.

The issue remains that with that long left on his deal, a decent fee could be tough to come by – unless clubs from the Saudi Pro League renew their interest and boost that price.

Lastly, recent hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah is once again being tipped with an Emirates exit.

⚡️ Eddie Nketiah's super strike against Sheffield United is up for October’s @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award! 🗳 You know what to do, Gooners 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 2, 2023

The Express adds that if another striker is brought in then Nketiah would drop to third choice so there is the potential to see if Brentford will entertain a player-plus-cash deal for Toney.

Nketiah has shown he can score goals at this level but his consistency has always proved an issue. He has scored five times this term, but three of those where in that rout of the Blades.

But whatever happens in January it appears there could be almighty tussle for Toney, who has already indicated that he is ready to move on.

Next up for the Gunners is a home clash with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

