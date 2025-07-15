Liverpool have made an official approach to sign Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak and four respected journalists have revealed what they’re hearing and how the situation will play out.

Liverpool are determined to sign a world class striker this summer and are prepared to smash their own British transfer record to do it. The Reds set the new British benchmark earlier this summer when signing Florian Wirtz for £116m (add-ons included).

According to numerous sources, Liverpool are ready to go one better for Isak with a gigantic £120m bid.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news at roughly the same time on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak.

“If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter [Hugo] Ekitike race. Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.”

Newcastle have seen a roughly £70m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike rejected. Many might believe the signing of Ekitike would be a sure-fire sign Isak is on the way out, though all sources agree Newcastle want Ekitike to play with Isak, not instead of.

Providing his take on Isak’s situation, Ornstein confirmed Liverpool’s approach before adding: “The Merseyside club say no formal offer has been submitted as they are well aware Newcastle’s stance has always been that Isak is not for sale.

“However, they have communicated their interest to do a deal in the region of £120million.”

More top sources weigh in

Delving much deeper into the developing situation on YouTube, Romano stated: “Liverpool are still trying to make something crazy and special happen for Alexander Isak. It’s really difficult, it’s really complicated. Newcastle always wanted to keep the player.

“Newcastle believe they can offer him an important new deal with an important salary in the upcoming weeks. So, Newcastle are always trying everything possible to keep the player at the club. But Liverpool want to try.

“He’s always been the dream target. He’s always been the top target. What I’m told is that in the recent hours, Liverpool made a direct approach to Newcastle to inform them of their intention to open negotiations for a club record fee for Alexander Isak.

“So if Newcastle get Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool really want to try for Alexander Isak. That’s the mission for Liverpool.

“Then if Alexander Isak will not be available on the market, Hugo Ekitike can be an option not only for Newcastle who wanted Ekitike and want Ekitike not based on what happens with Isak but in any case they believe they can play together and that could be also part of succession plan for the future of the club, but they wanted Ekitike, that’s the point. Full stop.

“Now if Liverpool are going to be able to make something happen for Alexander Isak, we will see. But for sure they are trying making a direct approach to Newcastle for Isak.

“Then it’s now on Newcastle. They can decide whether to sell or whether to reject.

“They always say they wanted to keep the player. That’s always been the mission. We will now follow the situation and what happens with Isak.

“But for sure Liverpool want to try for their dream target with an eventual club record bid. So Liverpool are really intentioned to try and they made an approach, direct approach with Newcastle.

“Then if they can’t get Isak, Ekitike could be an option for Liverpool while Newcastle are working on the deal because Newcastle at the moment are the only club that presented an official bid and are in negotiations with his agents and with Eintracht, so let’s see what’s going to happen there between Newcastle and Liverpool in this story for Ekitike.

“But also in this story for Alexander Isak. That would be massive. That would be incredible for Liverpool.

“They are actually trying but of course this is in the hands of Newcastle. Newcastle always wanted to keep the player, promise to the player that they want to offer him a really important new contract with a huge salary, but obviously now is in the hands of Newcastle to decide what they want to do because Liverpool for Alexander Isak are trying.

“So they want to make something crazy happen that would be very difficult. They know that. But it depends on Newcastle.

“The approach has been made. Otherwise, Hugo Ekitike remains one of the options in the list at Liverpool for this summer transfer window.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs added his take on X and confirmed Liverpool are ready to pay more than the £116m it cost to sign Wirtz.

“Liverpool have made an approach to Newcastle United to sign Alexander Isak, as Fabrizio Romano called,” wrote Jacobs.

“No formal talks yet, but it’s been communicated Liverpool prepared to pay more than the Florian Wirtz fee and a fee in the region £120m – a figure exclusively revealed last month.

“Liverpool yet to give up on Isak, as reported in June. A formal bid could follow soon, even though Newcastle still don’t wish to sell. Liverpool also appreciate Hugo Ekitike as another option in case Isak is not possible.”

Finally, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards detailed what he’s been hearing from within Newcastle and his update made great reading for those who DON’T want to see Isak leave St. James’ Park.

Edwards wrote on X: “Newcastle United remain steadfast in their message that Alexander Isak is not for sale this summer in light of an enquiry from Liverpool.

“View is this is a deliberate ploy to try and unsettle the striker. As things stand, he’s not agitating to leave but we shall see.”

Latest Liverpool news – Two sales taking shape

🔴 Liverpool prepared to cut ties with midfielder as Prem rivals begin attack for Reds pair – sources

🔴 Liverpool star enthusiastic about Aston Villa transfer with Emery ready to trump rivals

QUIZ: Think you know Alexander Isak? ⬇️