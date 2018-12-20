Fowler makes bold claim over Mo Salah’s legend status at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has insisted that Mo Salah is not quite an Anfield legend just yet.

The Egypt international scored 44 goals in all competitions last season following his £36.9million arrival from Serie A club Roma.

The 26-year-old has continued his good form this season after some early struggles, however Fowler believes that he has some way to go before being considered a legend at Liverpool.

He told The Mirror: “I’m not shy in saying that I believe if Mo Salah stays with the club long term, then he has already shown the qualities to suggest he has a real shot of joining those ranks of the true legends.

“I’ve played with the best at Liverpool, the likes of [Ian] Rush and [John] Barnes, [Steven] Gerrard and [Steve] McManaman, so I reckon I know a thing or two about what it takes. Salah has similar qualities, no doubt.

“You saw this last season and you’ve seen it again this time around. Napoli was a brilliant example where he was the difference. So often he scores the first goal in a tight game, or the winning goal. It’s not a coincidence.

“People have asked what he is… but he is just a real player.”